Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 31 points

Davis scored 31 points (11-24 FG, 0-4 3PT, 9-12 FT) to go with nine rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to New York.

For the third straight game, Davis scored at least 30 points. As of late, the forward has remained superior scorer and rebounder over his last eight games. Over this span, Davis is averaging 28.0 points and 9.1 rebounds. While he is battling with fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins on the boards, Davis has upped his offensive game, especially from the floor. In his last eight games, he is shooting 55.0 percent on 18.6 shots per game. Right now, Davis is on one of those runs that makes him a special player who can score and rebound in bunches.