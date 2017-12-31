Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 31 points
Davis scored 31 points (11-24 FG, 0-4 3PT, 9-12 FT) to go with nine rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to New York.
For the third straight game, Davis scored at least 30 points. As of late, the forward has remained superior scorer and rebounder over his last eight games. Over this span, Davis is averaging 28.0 points and 9.1 rebounds. While he is battling with fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins on the boards, Davis has upped his offensive game, especially from the floor. In his last eight games, he is shooting 55.0 percent on 18.6 shots per game. Right now, Davis is on one of those runs that makes him a special player who can score and rebound in bunches.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Paces team in scoring again•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Fills up stat line in win on Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 37 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will return to Tuesday's game•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leaves game with wrist injury•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...