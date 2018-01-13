Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 36 points Friday
Davis poured in 36 points (16-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 41 minutes in Friday's 119-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Davis sat out the last game with an ankle ailment, but received a hefty 41 minutes Friday night, proving there are no lingering effects of that ankle. Besides the minutes, he was his usual dominant self on offense and defense, so owners should have no fear rolling with him moving forward.
