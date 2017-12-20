Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 37 points in Tuesday's loss
Davis totaled 37 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes during a 116-106 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.
After he briefly left the game to get an X-ray on his right wrist, which came back negative, Davis looked fine as he went for a game-high 37 points. It marked his highest scoring total in over a month. Davis has now scored at least 25 points in four consecutive games for the first time all season.
