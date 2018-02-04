Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 38 points Saturday
Davis scored 38 points (16-30 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 loss to Minnesota.
In the four games since DeMarcus Cousins' (achilles) injury, Davis has responded by lighting up the scoreboard and dominating the boards. After scoring a game-high 38 points against Minnesota, the forward is averaging 32.3 points and 12.2 rebounds in his last four games. As a result, Davis is taking over the lion's share of the New Orleans offense in Cousins' absence. In back-to-back games, he has shot the ball at least 30 times, sinking 51.5 percent of his 32.0 shots per game. The results have shown up in the points column, scoring 43 points Friday before Saturday's 38 point performance. By comparison, Davis shot the ball a combined 33 times in his first two games without Cousins in the lineup.
