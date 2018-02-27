Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores season-high 53 points in Monday's win

Davis exploded for 53 points (16-29 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 21-26 FT), 18 rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 125-116 win over the Suns.

Davis poured in a season high scoring total while leading the Pelicans to a seventh straight victory. He now has 34 double-doubles through 54 appearances in 2017-18. Having posted a career-best 50 double-doubles in 2016-17, Davis will need to stay hungry and healthy if he's going to close the gap. Right now he looks like a man on a mission.