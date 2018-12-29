Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Season-high 48 points in win

Davis exploded for 48 points (20-32 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 43 minutes during Friday's 114-112 win over the Mavericks.

Davis finished with a season high scoring total while filling up the stat sheet in every category except threes. Moreover, he came up clutch with the go-ahead basket to lead his team to a much-needed victory. Expect him to be extremely aggressive once again during Saturday's matchup with the Rockets.