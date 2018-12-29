Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Season-high 48 points in win
Davis exploded for 48 points (20-32 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 43 minutes during Friday's 114-112 win over the Mavericks.
Davis finished with a season high scoring total while filling up the stat sheet in every category except threes. Moreover, he came up clutch with the go-ahead basket to lead his team to a much-needed victory. Expect him to be extremely aggressive once again during Saturday's matchup with the Rockets.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Massive double-double in close loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts another big performance•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Erupts with 30 points and 20 boards•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be true game-time decision•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Misses morning shootaround•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...