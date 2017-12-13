Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 'Should' be able to play Wednesday

Davis (groin) said he "feels good and should be able to go" for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, but will ultimately be a game-time decision.

Davis appears to be more probable than questionable heading into Wednesday's game, though an official call won't be made until close to tipoff. Assuming he returns, Dante Cunningham (knee) will likely see a slight downtick in minutes if he plays. Davis has missed four of the past six games while nursing the groin injury, but has averaged 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 blocks in the two games he did play.