Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Solid production in limited minutes

Davis finished with 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to the 76ers.

Davis was back in the starting lineup Monday after missing the previous game due to rest. He is going to be on a minutes restriction for the rest of the season but should still be able to put up lines such as this on a consistent basis. His current situation is a blow for fantasy owners but trading him away is going to be very difficult given all the uncertainty.