Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Starting Friday
Davis will start Friday against the Timberwolves, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Davis will make his return to the team Friday following a finger injury and an anti-climactic trade deadline. His role is expected to be reduced from the 37 minutes per game he was previously averaging. Still, he should remain a valuable fantasy commodity and a nightly 20-and-10 threat. Davis' return is expected to reduce, primarily, Jahlil Okafor's value.
