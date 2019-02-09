Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Starting Friday

Davis will start Friday against the Timberwolves, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Davis will make his return to the team Friday following a finger injury and an anti-climactic trade deadline. His role is expected to be reduced from the 37 minutes per game he was previously averaging. Still, he should remain a valuable fantasy commodity and a nightly 20-and-10 threat. Davis' return is expected to reduce, primarily, Jahlil Okafor's value.