Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Status changes to available
Davis (illness) will play Monday against Utah, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Initial reports indicate that Davis was out Monday, but he will be available and figures to start. Even with Jahlil Okafor (ankle) ruled out, expect Davis to handle his usual workload, although Cheick Diallo could see extended playing time.
