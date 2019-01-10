Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Steamrolls Cavs in win
Davis scored a game-high 38 points (11-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 15-16 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 140-124 win over the Cavaliers.
The paper-thin Cleveland frontcourt simply had no one who could even slow Davis down, much less stop him, and as a result he delivered his 12th straight double-double while dropping 30-plus points for the seventh time during that stretch. The 25-year-old is averaging a whopping 32.0 points, 15.5 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.3 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in that span, an impressive haul even for one of the elite fantasy producers in the NBA.
