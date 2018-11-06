Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Struggles from the field Monday
Davis finished with 20 points (7-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.
Davis played 37 minutes in his second game since returning from an elbow injury, managing 20 points albeit on inefficient shooting. Perhaps his elbow is continuing to bother him but the fact he played 37 minutes is a good indication that he still ok to be on the floor. The team continues to struggle after a hot start to the season but will face the Bulls on Wednesday in what could be a good chance to get back in the winners circle.
