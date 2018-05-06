Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Struggles in Game 4 loss

Davis had 26 points (8-22 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and and two blocks in Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Warriors.

Coming off of a monster Game 3, Davis was held in check, for the most part, Sunday, as he struggled from the floor and committed a game-high six turnovers. While Davis was a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line, he missed all three of his three-point attempts and is now 5-of-20 from distance in the playoffs.