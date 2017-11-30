Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Suffers first career ejection in loss
Davis was ejected after 17 minutes, finishing with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 FT), and five rebounds in Wednesday's 120-102 loss to the Timberwolves.
Davis was given two quick technical fouls, drawing the first ejection of his career. He looked on track for a big night before leaving the game, and his departure likely contributed to the momentum swinging late in the second quarter. Barring this performance, Davis has been excellent this season, and will look to get back on track when the Pelicans travel to Utah on Friday.
