Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Suffers sprained ankle, questionable to return

Davis is questionable to return Wednesday after suffering a sprained ankle, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Davis suffered the injury after landing awkwardly on Kosta Koufos' ankle in the third quarter of Wednesday's contest. Fortunately, initial X-rays on his ankle came back negative. While the Pelicans haven't ruled him out for the remainder of the contest, he seems unlikely to return given New Orleans is up by double digits.