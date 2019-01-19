Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Suffers sprained finger, out 1-2 weeks

Davis suffered a sprained left index finger in Friday's loss to Portland and is expected to miss one-to-two weeks.

This is obviously a difficult development for the Pelicans, who rely on Davis perhaps more than any other team does its best player. Davis had been averaging 33.6 points, 15.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 blocks over his last 10 games, and he's been a top-two fantasy asset in many formats over the course of the season. A one-to-two-week absence, in and of itself, isn't devastating, but the Pelicans have a difficult stretch coming up and, more importantly, the trade deadline is in two-and-a-half weeks. For the time being, expect Julius Randle and some combination of Jahlil Okafor and Cheick Diallo to pick up minutes in Davis' absence.