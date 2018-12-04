Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Takes backseat offensively Monday

Davis ended with 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Clippers.

Davis played third fiddle Monday, taking fewer shots than both Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday. He still finished with 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting, rounding out his performance with 13 rebounds and six combined defensive stats. Davis appears headed for the number one overall rank again this season, his chances boosted even further by his much improved passing game.