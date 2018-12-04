Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Takes backseat offensively Monday
Davis ended with 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Clippers.
Davis played third fiddle Monday, taking fewer shots than both Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday. He still finished with 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting, rounding out his performance with 13 rebounds and six combined defensive stats. Davis appears headed for the number one overall rank again this season, his chances boosted even further by his much improved passing game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dominant in Sunday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Drops 41 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big night in comfortable win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads team with 27 points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will likely play Monday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.