Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Takes five threes Tuesday
Davis tallied 24 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Bulls.
Davis looked like his usual self during the team's preseason opener, though was more trigger-happy from beyond the arc than usual. With the team having minimal spacing in their starting five, that may be an area Davis increases his volume in. It's worth monitoring as the preseason progresses, as it could add a new wrinkle to his fantasy value.
