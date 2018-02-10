Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Tallies 14 points in blowout loss

Davis totaled 14 points (6-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during a 100-82 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Davis had a below-average outing for the second consecutive game in the blowout loss. He shot below 40 percent from the field for the second straight game and failed to provide many supporting stats. Davis' struggles usually don't last, so expect him to bounce back against the Nets on Saturday.