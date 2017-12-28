Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Team-high scoring total in win
Davis managed 33 points (11-19 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, six blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 win over the Nets.
On what was a spectacular night for the Pelicans' offense overall, Davis led the way with his second 30-point effort over the last four contests. It was also the big man's fourth double-double over the last six games, and he's now shot between 52.4 and 71.4 percent in five of the last six games. Davis is also producing his numbers in particularly efficient fashion, as he's averaging 25.1 points and 9.2 rebounds over just 34.9 minutes per contest in December.
