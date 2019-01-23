Pelicans' Anthony Davis: To see specialist

Davis will see a hand specialist with fear of a volar plate avulsion fracture in his left index finger, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He would likely miss two-to-four weeks if the diagnosis is confirmed.

Davis suffered a sprained left index finger Friday against Portland, with an original timetable of one-to-two weeks. However, there's concern that the MVP candidate's injury is more serious. If those fears are realized, Davis could be out for upwards of a month, which could spell disaster for the Pelicans, who are 22-25 and the 12th seed in the Western Conference prior to Tuesday's games. If Davis is indeed out for an extended period, Jahlil Okafor would presumably be the main beneficiary. Okafor started Monday's 105-85 win over the Grizzlies, playing 35 minutes and posting 20 points on 11 shots, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.