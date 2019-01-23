Pelicans' Anthony Davis: To see specialist
Davis will see a hand specialist with fear of a volar plate avulsion fracture in his left index finger, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He would likely miss two-to-four weeks if the diagnosis is confirmed.
Davis suffered a sprained left index finger Friday against Portland, with an original timetable of one-to-two weeks. However, there's concern that the MVP candidate's injury is more serious. If those fears are realized, Davis could be out for upwards of a month, which could spell disaster for the Pelicans, who are 22-25 and the 12th seed in the Western Conference prior to Tuesday's games. If Davis is indeed out for an extended period, Jahlil Okafor would presumably be the main beneficiary. Okafor started Monday's 105-85 win over the Grizzlies, playing 35 minutes and posting 20 points on 11 shots, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out 1-to-2 weeks with finger sprain•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another big double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another astounding double-double•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Steamrolls Cavs in win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in win over Grizz•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Extends double-double streak to 10•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.