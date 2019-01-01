Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ultimately out Monday
Updating a previous report: Davis (illness) won't play Monday against the Timberwolves.
Davis was ruled out, then available off the bench, and then ruled out again in a span of 10 minutes before Monday's tipoff after he became ill right before game time. Jahlil Okafor started in his place.
