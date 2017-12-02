Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Unlikely to play Saturday
Davis (groin) is set to have an MRI on Saturday and is considered unlikely to play in the Pelicans game versus the Trail Blazers, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Davis had to be helped to the locker room after going down early in the fourth quarter in Friday's game against the Jazz. The big man finished the contest with 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block across 31 minutes. Dante Cunningham is the likely candidate to fill in for Davis should he ultimately sit out, while Cheick Diallo would figure to see increased run as well. Expect an update when the results of Davis' MRI come in.
