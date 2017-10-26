Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Unlikely to play Thursday

Davis (knee) is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While an MRI showed no structural damage to Davis' left knee, he is still dealing with some pain and swelling, which ultimately will lead to his absence Thursday night. Davis is most likely being held out as a precautionary measure given his injury history, and the team likely won't be in any rush to return to the big man to the court. Davis should be viewed on a game-by-game basis until the Pelicans can provide another update on his health, but in his absence, look for DeMarcus Cousins to shoulder a heavy amount of the team's offensive workload and for Cheick Diallo and the newly-signed Josh Smith to potentially see additional minutes in the frontcourt.