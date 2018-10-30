Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Wednesday availability to be known after shootaround
Davis' (elbow) availability for Wednesday's game against the Warriors will be determined following morning shootaround, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
It appears we'll get some clarity on Davis' status early in the day, rather than it being a game-time call. He's missed two straight games while recovering from a sprained right elbow. If he's out Wednesday, Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle, Jahlil Okafor and Cheick Diallo should continue to see extra run.
