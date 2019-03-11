Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Well-rounded line in 21 minutes
Davis delivered 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Hawks.
Davis filled up the stat sheet while making his return from a one-game absence with back spasms. He continues to produce enough to maintain value across all formats, though there's still only so much he can accomplish while playing less than half the game.
