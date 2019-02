Davis will again be limited to around 20 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com reports.

As has been the case since Davis returned from injury, he'll be limited to roughly 5-to-7 minutes in each of the first three quarters Wednesday, as the Pelicans simultaneously attempt to avert a fine from the league and protect their most valuable asset. All things considered, Davis has still managed to be relatively productive in limited minutes, and he's coming off of an 18-point, six-rebound, two-assist, two-steal, three-block outing in 21 minutes Monday against the Sixers.