Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call
Davis (back) will be a game-time call Sunday against Atlanta, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.
Davis was a late scratch from Friday's game against Toronto, and he'll wait to see how his sore back feels after warmups before making a call on his status. The All-Star has been limited to 21.0 minutes per game in six starts since the break.
