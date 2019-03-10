Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call

Davis (back) will be a game-time call Sunday against Atlanta, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.

Davis was a late scratch from Friday's game against Toronto, and he'll wait to see how his sore back feels after warmups before making a call on his status. The All-Star has been limited to 21.0 minutes per game in six starts since the break.

