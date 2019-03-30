Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call Sunday
Davis (back) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Davis has been dealing with a strained back, prevented him from playing in the past two games. He'll test things out before Sunday's game to determine if he's feeling good enough to play. If Davis remains out, Christian Wood should continue seeing heavy minutes.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.