Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call Sunday

Davis (back) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Davis has been dealing with a strained back, prevented him from playing in the past two games. He'll test things out before Sunday's game to determine if he's feeling good enough to play. If Davis remains out, Christian Wood should continue seeing heavy minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories