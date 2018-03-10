Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call Sunday
Davis (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports. According to coach Alvin Gentry, "[Davis] seems to be OK."
Davis was doubtful heading into Friday's game against the Wizards and ended up missing the contest due to the sprained left ankle he suffered during Wednesday's game against the Kings. But, it appears that the injury isn't too serious, as he may be able to return as soon as Sunday. More information could arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Officially out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't start Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will go through pre-game warmups•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: MRI reveals sprained ankle•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: MRI on tap Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Suffers sprained ankle, questionable to return•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...