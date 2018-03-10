Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call Sunday

Davis (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports. According to coach Alvin Gentry, "[Davis] seems to be OK."

Davis was doubtful heading into Friday's game against the Wizards and ended up missing the contest due to the sprained left ankle he suffered during Wednesday's game against the Kings. But, it appears that the injury isn't too serious, as he may be able to return as soon as Sunday. More information could arrive following the team's morning shootaround.