Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call Wednesday

Davis (elbow) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Warriors, but coach Alvin Gentry noted that he feels "pretty good" about Davis taking the floor, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Reports Tuesday suggested we would know Davis' availability following morning shootaround, but coach Gentry appears to be holding off until closer to tipoff. Still, his comments suggest Davis is trending closer to probable than questionable.

