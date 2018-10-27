Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call
Davis (elbow) will be a game time call for Saturday's game against Memphis, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The elbow issue doesn't look to be overly serious, but it's clearly still bothering Davis, who was able to play through the injury Friday night against Brooklyn. Either way, Davis will wait to see how the elbow feels during pregame warmups before a final decision is made.
