Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be rested Friday

Davis has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazer due to rest purposes.

Davis will get the night off on the first leg of a back-to-back Friday, as it has been standard over the last few weeks for the All-Star to sit out every third game. Expect Davis to be back in the lineup and playing his typical load of about 21 minutes Saturday, but expect Jahlil Okafor to step back into the starting five in Davis' absence Friday.