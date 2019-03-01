Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be rested Saturday
Davis will play in Friday's game against the Suns but will sit out Saturday's outing in Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
It can also be assumed that Davis' minutes will again be limited in Friday's game as the team continues to protect the big man from getting injured before the end of the season. Julius Randle will continue to be the biggest benefactor from Davis' limited play, but with the All-Star out of the lineup Saturday, Jahlil Okafor should get a heavy dose of minutes in Denver.
