Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be rested Wednesday

Davis will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat for rest, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans are finishing up the preseason slate with a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday, so Davis will be rested in one of those contests to keep him as fresh as possible for the regular-season opener next week. Along with Davis, Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore will also sit out Wednesday's contest. Look for Davis to be a full go for the regular season and he's still someone to consider with the No. 1 overall pick in most fantasy drafts.