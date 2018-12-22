Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be true game-time decision
Davis (illness) remains questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Davis was absent from Friday morning's shootaround because of an illness, and coach Alven Gentry stated that he won't have an update on Davis' status until he goes through his pregame warmup.
