Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will go through pre-game warmups
Davis (ankle) will go through pre-game warmups to "feel out" his availability for Friday's game against the Wizards, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports. He officially remains doubtful, however.
Thought it seems unlikely Davis will see the floor, he'll apparently be going through pre-game warmups in case his ankle feels significantly better than anticipated. That said, if he's out as expected, Nikola Mirotic, Cheick Diallo and Emeka Okafor should see the majority of the team's frontcourt minutes.
