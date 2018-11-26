Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will likely play Monday

Davis (hip) is very likely to play Monday against the Celtics, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

According to Lopez, coach Alvin Gentry stated that he thinks that Davis will play in Monday's game and added that if he plays he won't have a minutes restriction. There is still a chance -- albeit a small one -- that Davis won't play, and a final update should come soon after he goes through a pregame workout.