Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will not play Saturday
Davis (finger) has been ruled out for the rest of the week, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
This is not surprising not only given that the Pelicans expected Davis to be sidelined through the weekend, but also given the current state of the relationship between the All-Star and the team. New Orleans his considering keeping Davis out of the lineup if he is not traded before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, which could mean he has already played his last game in a Pelicans uniform. With all that being said, it seems unlikely that Davis will be back for next week's games before the deadline against the Pacers and Bulls.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could be shut down if not traded•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Likely out next two games•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Requests trade•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could return next week•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: To see specialist•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out 1-to-2 weeks with finger sprain•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...