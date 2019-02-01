Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will not play Saturday

Davis (finger) has been ruled out for the rest of the week, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

This is not surprising not only given that the Pelicans expected Davis to be sidelined through the weekend, but also given the current state of the relationship between the All-Star and the team. New Orleans his considering keeping Davis out of the lineup if he is not traded before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, which could mean he has already played his last game in a Pelicans uniform. With all that being said, it seems unlikely that Davis will be back for next week's games before the deadline against the Pacers and Bulls.