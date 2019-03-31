Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will not play Sunday

Davis (back) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Davis will miss his third straight game as he continues to deal with a a strained back. With Davis out, Christian Wood will likely continue to see a high workload. Davis' next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Charlotte and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.

