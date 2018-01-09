Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will not return Monday

Davis (ankle) will not return to Monday's game against the Pistons after suffering a right ankle sprain, however X-rays came back negative.

Davis was having a great game Monday before spraining his ankle, recording 30 points and 10 rebounds over 28 minutes. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Memphis, as the severity of the sprain is unknown at this time. If Davis misses any games, Dante Cunningham, Cheick Diallo, and Omer Asik could all see increased playing time, as well as Demarcus Cousins seeing a larger role in the offense.