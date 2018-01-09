Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will not return Monday
Davis (ankle) will not return to Monday's game against the Pistons after suffering a right ankle sprain, however X-rays came back negative.
Davis was having a great game Monday before spraining his ankle, recording 30 points and 10 rebounds over 28 minutes. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Memphis, as the severity of the sprain is unknown at this time. If Davis misses any games, Dante Cunningham, Cheick Diallo, and Omer Asik could all see increased playing time, as well as Demarcus Cousins seeing a larger role in the offense.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Game-high scoring total in win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Paces team in scoring again•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start