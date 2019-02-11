Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play both games before break

Coach Alvin Gentry said Monday that Davis will play in both of the Pelicans' games before the All-Star break.

This shouldn't be surprising given the news last week that the NBA would fine the Pels if they held Davis out, but the questions surrounding Davis' availability will likely endure over the next few weeks. The All-Star has played in each of the last two games after missing nine contests with a hand injury, and he saw 34 minutes of action in Saturday's matchup with Memphis. Leading up to the break, the Pelicans play Tuesday against Orlando and Thursday against Oklahoma City.