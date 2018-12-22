Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Friday
Davis (illness) will play in Friday's matchup against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Davis was considered a true game-time decision heading into the evening due to an illness. However, he will ultimately give it a go. Barring any setbacks, he figures to take on his usual workload.
