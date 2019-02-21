Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Friday

Head coach Alvin Gentry confirmed that Davis (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

As expected, Davis will be active for Friday's contest after appearing for a short stint in Sunday's All-Star game. It remains unclear, however, how many minutes Davis will see, as Gentry did not provide any clarity on that. Davis has averaged just under 25 minutes per game in the four outings he's appeared in since returning to the lineup, and he will likely remain on some sort of restriction as a result of his trade demand a couple weeks ago.