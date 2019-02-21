Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Friday
Head coach Alvin Gentry confirmed that Davis (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
As expected, Davis will be active for Friday's contest after appearing for a short stint in Sunday's All-Star game. It remains unclear, however, how many minutes Davis will see, as Gentry did not provide any clarity on that. Davis has averaged just under 25 minutes per game in the four outings he's appeared in since returning to the lineup, and he will likely remain on some sort of restriction as a result of his trade demand a couple weeks ago.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Not expected to miss time•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Likely done for night•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play in All-Star Game•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plans to test shoulder pre-game•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Required MRI for shoulder•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Diagnosed with muscle contusion•
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...