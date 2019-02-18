Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play in All-Star Game

Davis (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Sunday's All-Star Game, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Davis' availability was uncertain heading into Sunday's contest, but after testing his shoulder during the pregame, he's been given the green light to play. He'll come off the bench and should be available to play as many minutes as needed for Team Lebron.

