Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Monday vs. Thunder

Davis (face) will play Monday against the Thunder, Pelicans radio host Daniel Sallerson reports.

Davis was removed from Friday's game against Denver after taking a hit to the head, but he's passed through the league's concussion protocol and is not expected to be limited Monday. In the month of November, the 24-year-old is averaging 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting better than 36 percent from beyond the arc.

