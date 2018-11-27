Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Monday
Davis (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Celtics, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
As expected, Davis will play Monday's game against the Celtics. Based on coach Alvin Gentry's earlier comments, owners can expect Davis to not have any restrictions and take on a full workload.
