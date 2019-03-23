Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Sunday
Davis (personal) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Davis didn't play Wednesday while attending to a family matter, but it appears he'll be back in action over the weekend. In six March appearances, he's averaging 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 20 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in 22 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Not on injury report Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be rested Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 21 points, 12 boards in 21 minutes•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.