Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Sunday

Davis (personal) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Davis didn't play Wednesday while attending to a family matter, but it appears he'll be back in action over the weekend. In six March appearances, he's averaging 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories