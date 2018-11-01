Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Wednesday

Davis (elbow) will play Wednesday against the Warriors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

This comes as no surprise, as all signs were pointing to Davis making his return Wednesday. He will return to the starting five, likely bumping Julius Randle back to the bench. Davis has gotten off to a monster start this season, averaging 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.8 blocks and 2.5 steals over 36.0 minutes through four games.