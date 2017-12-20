Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will return to Tuesday's game
An X-ray on Davis' wrist came back negative and he will return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.
It appears the X-ray was just precautionary, though Davis was spotted with a wrap around his wrist, so there could be some lingering discomfort. Still, he'll rejoin the lineup Tuesday and should play the rest of the game, barring any sort of additional aggravation.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leaves game with wrist injury•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will start Wednesday vs. Bucks•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 'Should' be able to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bucks•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...