Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will return to Tuesday's game

An X-ray on Davis' wrist came back negative and he will return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

It appears the X-ray was just precautionary, though Davis was spotted with a wrap around his wrist, so there could be some lingering discomfort. Still, he'll rejoin the lineup Tuesday and should play the rest of the game, barring any sort of additional aggravation.

